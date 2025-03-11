Share via: LinkedIn

AWG Brands, the private brands program of Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., has introduced a lineup of new grocery products this quarter that includes an array of flavors, health-focused options and products that cater to convenience and growing consumer trends.

The new AWG Best Choice private label products include:

Avocado cooking spray – A health-conscious alternative to traditional cooking sprays, this product is high-heat resistant up to 500 degrees and contains no preservatives, flavors or colors.

– A health-conscious alternative to traditional cooking sprays, this product is high-heat resistant up to 500 degrees and contains no preservatives, flavors or colors. Wing seasoning mixes – Best Choice debuted Nashville Hot and Honey Garlic flavors, two seasonings that offer combinations to consumers looking for unique flavor options.

– Best Choice debuted Nashville Hot and Honey Garlic flavors, two seasonings that offer combinations to consumers looking for unique flavor options. Gravy mixes – The additions of Au Jus, Chicken and Mushroom flavors extend the Best Choice gravy line.

– The additions of Au Jus, Chicken and Mushroom flavors extend the Best Choice gravy line. Heavy whipping cream – Now available in a larger 32-ounce (one quart) size, this ultra-pasteurized Grade A cream contains no added hormones.

– Now available in a larger 32-ounce (one quart) size, this ultra-pasteurized Grade A cream contains no added hormones. Storage snack cups with lids – A 24-count pack of shatter-resistant snack cups that are ideal for snacks, dips, sauces.

– A 24-count pack of shatter-resistant snack cups that are ideal for snacks, dips, sauces. Facial tissue cube four-pack – As multi-packs drive growth in the facial tissue segment and consumers continue to shift toward private brands in paper products, this item addresses the demand for greater value.

“At AWG Brands, our promise is to offer our member retailers products that are synonymous with quality and value,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG Brands’ VP. “This promise also applies to the end consumers. With our 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, shoppers can try our new products risk-free.”

AWG continues to use research and data-driven insights to stay ahead of trends in the marketplace.

“Innovation is at the core of AWG’s strategy,” said Tye Anthony, AWG’s chief merchandising and marketing officer.

“By using category reviews and first-party data through the AWG Partner Gateway (APG), we can identify product opportunities that not only meet current demand but also anticipate future trends. This approach ensures our portfolio remains fresh and relevant, enabling us to deliver the best in quality and value to our member retailers and their customers.”

The new items are available for AWG member retailers to order throughout its 33-state trade area.

