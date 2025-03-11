Share via: LinkedIn

AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of Salisbury, North Carolina-based Ahold Delhaize USA, is enhancing the way shoppers engage with products at the point of purchase through its in-store advertising.

Through a partnership with Inmar Intelligence, AD Retail Media will offer advanced in-store advertising solutions for CPG partners at Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brand stores.

“In-store advertising continues to be a vital component of our retail media strategy, enabling our CPG partners to effectively engage customers with relevant product information,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will create by driving enhanced visibility and impact.”

By combining category-relevant creative strategies and the ability to reach shoppers during influential moments in their shopping journey, Inmar will help CPG brands capture customers’ attention to drive engagement at the shelf.

Adding a digital incentive to in-store advertising can further amplify engagement and conversion, providing shoppers with an immediate and compelling reason to act – an approach powered by Inmar’s technology. Inmar’s advanced measurement tools will give CPG companies the insight they need to measure the impact of their in-store advertising investment on shopper outcomes.

“By integrating in-store advertising with incentives, we are creating a seamless path to purchase that not only enhances visibility but also drives shopper action,” said Rob Weisberg, president and EVP of MarTech Solutions, Inmar Intelligence.

“This collaboration with AD Retail Media empowers CPG brands to engage customers with relevant promotions at key decision-making moments, ultimately strengthening brand connections and delivering measurable results.”

The ad solutions work complements Ahold Delhaize USA’s recent move to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers through partnerships with Inmar on digital coupons.

