Dairy industry leader John Talbot retires after a decade of innovation and growth, paving the way for Bob Carroll to steer the future of California dairy.

Tracy, Calif. – March 10, 2025 – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), a key player in the dairy industry, has announced a significant leadership transition. CEO John Talbot, who has led the organization for over a decade, will retire by the end of 2025. Bob Carroll, the current Vice President of Business Development, has been named as his successor. This change comes at a pivotal time for the dairy sector, as consumer demand for sustainable and innovative dairy products continues to rise.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Under Talbot’s leadership, the CMAB has become a driving force in dairy innovation and sustainability. Since joining in 2014, Talbot spearheaded initiatives like the California Dairy Innovation Center and the Real California Milk Excelerator, which have supported over 50 startups in creating value-added dairy products. These programs have not only boosted product innovation but also strengthened California’s position as a leader in sustainable dairy farming.

Talbot’s tenure also saw a significant expansion in export markets, with Real California Milk products now available in over 580 items across a dozen countries. Fluid milk exports grew by 64%, while cheese exports increased by 51%, reflecting the global appeal of California dairy.

Sustainability and Consumer Trends

Sustainability remains a top priority for the CMAB, aligning with broader consumer trends. According to recent data, 73% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainably produced food. California’s dairy farmers, who fund the CMAB, are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices, making this a key selling point for retailers and suppliers.

Bob Carroll, who will assume the CEO role in May 2025, brings a wealth of experience in brand marketing and international market development. His background includes leadership roles at Blue Diamond Growers and Kraft Foods, making him well-equipped to navigate the evolving dairy landscape.

What This Means for Grocery Retailers and Suppliers

The leadership transition comes as the dairy industry faces both challenges and opportunities. With consumers increasingly seeking real, wholesome, and sustainable dairy products, the CMAB’s focus on innovation and sustainability is more relevant than ever. Retailers and suppliers can expect continued support from the CMAB in promoting California dairy products, both domestically and internationally.

Carroll’s emphasis on retail, foodservice, and export markets signals a commitment to expanding the reach of California dairy. This is good news for grocery retailers looking to stock innovative and sustainable products that resonate with today’s consumers.

Looking Ahead

As John Talbot prepares to step down, he leaves behind a legacy of growth and innovation. “It has been an honor leading the CMAB and serving our dairy community,” Talbot said. “I’m confident in the CMAB’s direction today and the plan in place for future success under Bob’s leadership.”

Carroll echoed this sentiment, emphasizing his commitment to building on Talbot’s work. “With our dairy farmers at the center of everything we do, processors investing in innovation, and consumers returning to real dairy, I could not imagine a better place to serve in leadership,” he said.

Key Takeaways for the Grocery Industry

Sustainability Matters : California dairy’s commitment to sustainable farming aligns with consumer preferences and offers a competitive edge.

: California dairy’s commitment to sustainable farming aligns with consumer preferences and offers a competitive edge. Innovation Drives Growth : Programs like the Real California Milk Excelerator highlight the potential for value-added dairy products.

: Programs like the Real California Milk Excelerator highlight the potential for value-added dairy products. Export Opportunities: California dairy’s global reach continues to expand, offering new opportunities for suppliers and retailers.

As the CMAB transitions to new leadership, the organization remains focused on its mission to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk. For grocery retailers and suppliers, this means continued access to innovative, sustainable, and globally sought-after dairy products.