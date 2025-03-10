Share via: LinkedIn

BJ’s Wholesale Club has shared plans to open 25-30 clubs over the next two fiscal years, including several clubs set in Texas’ DFW area starting in early 2026.

“We are eager to continue our expansion by bringing unbeatable value, convenience and assortment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” said Bob Eddy, BJ’s chairman and CEO.

“Economic expansion and a growing population make Texas a great fit for us. We believe our unique club model, which delivers savings of up to 25 percent off grocery store prices every day, will resonate with the families in this area. We look forward to living our purpose of ‘taking care of the families who depend on us’ in Texas.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club partners with Feeding America and its network of food banks to help end hunger in the communities where it operates. For over 15 years, the partnership has provided more than 125 million meals for those in need. Once open, each new club in Texas will support a local food bank with weekly donations of produce, meat and dairy products.

BJ’s also announced several new locations set to open in 2025, including:

Delray Beach, Florida;

Warner Robins, Georgia;

Sevierville, Tennessee; and

Casselberry, Florida.

The location in Delray Beach will be a BJ’s Market – the second of the company’s concept clubs. BJ’s Market provides an expedited grocery shopping experience that will feature fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members. Each new club location is expected to create between 100-150 jobs in its community.

“Our newest BJ’s Market will deliver an innovative approach to grocery shopping to the Delray Beach community,” said Bill Werner, BJ’s EVP of strategy and development. “Members will be able to get unbeatable value on fresh food and weekly grocery needs in a quick and efficient shopping experience.”

The company’s plans for 25-30 clubs include previously announced club openings in early fiscal 2025:

Brooksville, Florida (opened February);

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (opened February);

Southern Pines, North Carolina (opened March 7);

Whippany, New Jersey; and

Staten Island, New York.

BJ’s offers members several options whether online or in-club. Curbside pick-up, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery are available on BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.

