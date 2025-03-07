Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Associated Food Stores (AFS) and Symbotic Inc. have begun the activation of a warehouse modernization initiative at AFS’ Utah distribution center.

This milestone advances AFS’ 85-year commitment to efficiency and service for nearly 500 independent grocers in the Intermountain West.

Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, with robotic case pick capabilities, will allow AFS’ distribution center to improve a variety of retail-facing experiences, including overall supply, expanded selection and delivery of products to stores. With improved accuracy and aisle-friendly pallet deliveries to stores, the system enables increased speed to shelf and SKU availability for AFS’ customers, while improving inventory utilization for AFS itself.

The automation initiative is designed to transform the distribution center into a next-generation facility equipped to meet current and future demands.

“The successful activation of phase one is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service to our member retailers,” said David Rice, AFS president and CEO.

“By embracing advanced automation and partnering with Symbotic, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of supply chain innovation, ensuring that our retailers receive products more efficiently and accurately than ever before.”

Symbotic’s Chairman and CEO, Rick Cohen, shared: “We are excited to provide AFS with the innovation, flexibility and reliability provided by Symbotic’s advanced AI and warehouse automation technology. We look forward to working with AFS for its next phase and continuing to support its retailers with a superior service experience.”

According to Glen Keysaw, AFS VP of distribution, “Implementing the Symbotic system creates great opportunities for our distribution center team members to grow their skill sets and expand their future opportunities with the company. Due to the proactive efforts of our management team, all current team members at the distribution center will have jobs going forward and the distribution center will continue supporting current and future independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West.”

[RELATED: AFS Selects Procurant For FSMA 204 Rule Compliance]





For More Associated Food Stores News, View Our Associated Food Stores News Page

More Associated Food Stores News