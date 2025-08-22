Share via: LinkedIn

Through food and monetary donations, Save A Lot has helped provide more than one million meals to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Ohio since 2013.

The series of donations represent one of the ways that Save A Lot supports the community by providing quality food to the stores’ neighborhoods.

“Save A Lot’s unwavering support over the years has made a tremendous impact for the communities who turn to the food bank,” said Dan Flowers, president and CEO at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

“Save A Lot’s generous donations over the last decade, equivalent to more than one million meals, have afforded us the opportunity to serve so many families. At a time when the need is greater than ever, partnerships like this make all the difference for our community.”

The food bank provides food and other essential items to hunger-relief partners within its network, serving eight Northeast Ohio counties: Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

These hunger-relief partners operate more than 600 pantries, meal sites, shelters, programs serving children and older adults and other hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods and communities where people need food.

Save A Lot stores across the eight-county service area have long supported the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and surrounding community. Most recently, Save A Lot celebrated its return to the Akron market with $4,500 in donations to the food bank and special sale pricing on popular summer items.

“The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is a cornerstone of support for so many families in the community, and we’re proud to be part of their efforts,” said Jerome Bouyer, Save A Lot’s VP of operations.

“We’re delighted to reintroduce Save A Lot to Akron and contribute with high quality food and outstanding value to the community. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”

Save A Lot believes that all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Stores focus on offering everyday low prices on high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetable and other non-food items.

Recently re-opened stores in the Akron, Ohio, area include:

3333 Manchester Road, Akron;

1400 S Arlington St., Akron;

25 W Miller Ave., Akron;

530 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron;

1375 Copley Road, Akron;

544 Canton Road, Akron;

205 N Wooster Road, Barberton;

204 High St., Wadsworth; and

8005 State St., Garrettsville.

