Albertsons Cos. is offering $20 off coupons for customers who receive flu, pneumonia or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunizations at any of its pharmacies.

This offer is available to anyone who receives a qualifying vaccine, making it helpful for families who choose to immunize together. Additionally, each person who receives a flu immunization could earn up to 10,000 healthy points in the company’s Sincerely Health platform from Sept. 1-Oct. 15.

“Building lasting relationships with our customers is at the core of everything we do, and supporting their well-being is a meaningful part of our commitment to being a trusted partner in health and wellness,” said Anthony DalPonte, president of pharmacy and health at Albertsons Cos.

“We are deeply committed to helping keep our customers and communities healthy by providing safe, convenient access to essential immunizations. This seasonal initiative is about more than prevention – it’s about empowering individuals and families to take charge of their health. With the help of our caring pharmacists and personalized support for immunizations, prescriptions, nutrition and overall wellness, we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to take proactive steps toward feeling their best.”

Customers can walk into any Albertsons Cos. pharmacy at their convenience, where experienced pharmacy teams are ready to assist. For those who prefer to plan ahead, appointments can be scheduled online via the store app, the website or at the pharmacy counter. Most locations offer extended hours, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate busy schedules.

During these visits, pharmacists can administer up to five immunizations including flu, pneumonia and RSV, as well as additional vaccines for shingles, hepatitis B, tetanus and HPV. Pharmacists are available to support by addressing clinical-related questions, guiding informed healthcare decisions and offering consultations on vaccination history. Customers also benefit from free access to a digital vaccine record.

In addition, Albertsons Cos. pharmacies offer new at-home combined flu and COVID-19 test kits, providing two results from a single sample. These kits help customers monitor their health and prevent the spread of illness throughout the respiratory virus season.

