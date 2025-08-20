Share via: LinkedIn

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has established the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation, its philanthropic arm advancing education, promoting health and wellness and supporting disaster relief efforts.

“At Heritage Grocers Group, we take pride in being an integral part of the communities we serve and are deeply committed to giving back in meaningful ways that create a lasting impact.” said Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation.

“Through this foundation, we are deepening our commitment to creating comprehensive and holistic programs that uplift and transform lives for a better tomorrow.”

As part of its inaugural initiative, the foundation partnered with Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network to raise more than $105,000 to support children and families in crisis. Customers across HGG’s portfolio of stores, which include Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Markets, participated in an in-store fundraising campaign by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All proceeds benefited programs that foster safety, healing and hope to vulnerable children.

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation also has direct oversight of the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos (the philanthropic arm of El Rancho Supermercado) and supports Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) operates in Arizona, California, Illinois, Kansas, Nevada and Texas with 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.