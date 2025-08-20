Share via: LinkedIn

Continuing its expansion in Texas, Joe V’s Smart Shop has opened a new 55,000-square-foot store at 10241 North Freeway Service Road in north Houston. This marks the retailer’s 11th site in Houston and the 13th location overall for the banner.

Joe V’s Smart Shop is an innovative price format focused on offering the best prices for the freshest, highest-quality products such as fresh produce, in-store cut meats, tortillas and breads made in store and sushi made daily. Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop uses innovative ways to reduce costs throughout its operations and passes those savings on to its customers.

At Joe V’s Smart Shop, customers will find many services and departments with fresh products, including:

Large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and an assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables;

A wide variety of fresh in-store cut meat, chicken and seafood options, including bundle boxes that start at $20;

Bakery featuring in-store made tortillas, pastries, breads and bolillos;

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections and an Asian grill with rice bowls and teriyaki;

H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals;

Expansive Latino cheese selection;

Selections in grocery and general merchandise departments including dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances and toys; and

Several options for nutritional supplements, medications, personal hygiene and baby essentials.

“We’re thrilled to open our 13th Joe V’s Smart Shop, which allows us provide more Texas families with the opportunity to make healthy food choices at affordable prices,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B’s chief operating officer.

“We look forward to serving our [customers] with a quality shopping experience while also investing in the local community and creating jobs for our neighbors.”

In celebration of the store’s opening, Joe V’s Smart Shop donated a book vending machine to Bussey and Stehlik elementary schools. The vending machines will be stocked with 500 free books for elementary-age learners. The gifts also will include school supplies and snacks for teacher break rooms at each school and $500 to each campus.

Additionally, Joe V’s Smart Shop gave $45,000 to local nonprofits, with $15,000 each going to support Attack Poverty Friends of Northside, which provides services to help break the cycle of poverty; Work Texas, a Houston-based nonprofit that provides education, training and personalized resources to help people get jobs and advance their careers; and Be An Angel, which provides equipment to kids with special needs.

