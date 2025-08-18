Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Schnucks Markets plans to shutter its store at 1501 Creston Park Drive in Janesville, Wisconsin, at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

“We salute our teammates’ valiant efforts while serving the Janesville community and thank our loyal customers for their more than two decades of patronage,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one to make; however, the Janesville market has evolved, and we’ve decided it’s time for us to exit.”

All 57 store employees will have the choice of a severance package or transferring to a Schnucks location in Rockford, Illinois.

For those who transfer, Schnucks plans to place them in comparable jobs with the same rate of pay, doing similar type of work at or near the same number of hours per week.

Customers in Janesville can continue to earn and redeem Schnucks Rewards points until the store closes. After that, they can continue to do so at any other Schnucks location, including those in the Rockford area.

Schnucks opened the 64,000-square-foot Janesville store under its former Logli banner in May 2002; it was rebranded to Schnucks in 2013.

[RELATED: Schnucks Exec Calls Partnership With Upside ‘A Win-Win For Everyone’]

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1939, Schnucks Markets Inc. is a third- and fourth-generation family-owned grocery retailer, operating 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. According to Forbes’ 2024 rankings, Schnucks is the 203rd largest privately-owned company in the U.S. and the 13th largest privately-owned grocer.

For More Schnucks News, View Our Schnucks News Page

More Schnucks News