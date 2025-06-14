new Publix ice cream flavors

Publix is expanding its ice cream selection with the introduction of new everyday pint sizes and a variety of lactose-free flavors, available year-round.

The new everyday pint lineup now features popular flavors previously found in half-gallon sizes. These include Barnie’s Coffee, a coffee-flavored ice cream made with real milk and cream; Chocolate Trinity, a chocolate ice cream swirled with Mackinac fudge and mini fudge cups; Cookies & Cream, featuring chocolate sandwich cookie pieces; and Moose Tracks, a vanilla ice cream made with peanut butter cups and swirls of Moose Tracks fudge.

In addition, two new flavors – Chocolate and Chocolate and Vanilla Crunch – are anticipated to join the everyday pint collection this summer, serving as new interpretations of current chocolate and vanilla recipes.

New lactose-free options

Publix also is introducing several new quart-size lactose-free flavors. These include Caramel Toffee, a caramel-flavored ice cream featuring chocolate caramel swirls and toffee candy, made without lactose. Cookies ’n Cream is another lactose-free option, offering vanilla ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces.

For those seeking fruitier choices, Pineapple Banana provides a unique ice cream made with milk, cream and fruit, sans lactose. Finally, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel combines chocolate peanut butter ice cream with cocoa, peanuts and cocoa-coated pretzels, also in a lactose-free format.

Among these new additions, Pineapple Banana and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel stand out as flavors unique to Publix, available in both lactose-free and traditional ice cream recipes, while Caramel Toffee and Cookies ’n Cream are lactose-free renditions of current customer favorites.

