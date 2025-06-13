Share via: LinkedIn

Sedano’s Supermarkets has begun accepting over-the-counter (OTC) and Flex benefit cards at all store locations.

This new offering enables eligible members to use their OTC and Flex stipend to purchase approved food items in stores.

With this announcement, Sedano’s aims to expand access to essential grocery items while supporting the health and well-being of its customers, many of whom are seniors or caregivers managing special dietary and medical needs.

“At Sedano’s, we care deeply about the families we serve,” said Pedro Mesa, director of marketing at Florida-based Sedano’s. “That’s why we’re proud to accept OTC and Flex benefit cards in-store – so our customers can easily use their benefits to bring home fresh, quality foods that nourish their loved ones. It’s one more way we’re helping our community live healthier, happier lives.”

Customers can use their eligible OTC and Flex benefit cards to shop for a variety of approved food items covered by their health plan. This includes staples such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products and whole grains – helping members stretch their benefits and prioritize wellness at the grocery level.

This in-store initiative complements Sedano’s ongoing mission to serve the community through culturally relevant offerings, affordability and accessibility. Eligible members are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider to confirm participation and review a list of approved items.

About Sedano’s Supermarkets



Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano’s serves Florida’s multicultural communities with 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange and Osceola counties.