Since entering the U.S. market eight years ago, French yogurt company La Fermière has maintained a 35-40 percent year-over-year growth rate. In 2024, the brand sold about 16 million ceramic pots of yogurt and oven-baked crème desserts.

The company has a manufacturing plant in New York, as well as a newly opened West Coast facility just north of San Francisco.

Lucas Praticci, managing director of La Fermière U.S., said of the new plant: “We chose this location strategically to be near the dairy farms we’ve partnered with, carefully selected for its commitment to quality and clean, sustainable practices. This allows us to ensure the freshness and purity of our products from farm to pot.”

Over the past two years, La Fermière has grown its retail availability in the U.S. from 4,000 to 6,000 stores, with partners including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Target and Erewhon.

Praticci told The Shelby Report that La Fermière will continue to roll out new products – at least one to two each year – to stay on top of flavor trends.

“This June, we’re excited to launch our limited-edition Summer Collection, a seasonal twist on our iconic terracotta pots. The collection features new pots in vibrant, sun-washed yellow and refreshing coastal blue – perfect for summer,” he said.

“Looking ahead to fall, we’re bringing back one of our most beloved seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice, for a limited time. And beyond that, we’re continuously developing new flavors and offerings to delight our consumers and keep up with their evolving tastes.”

