Food City held a grand opening for its new store June 4 at 3608 Governors Dr. NW in Huntsville, Alabama. This location is the third of six sites planned for the Huntsville market, following its most recent opening April 30 on Old Gurley Road.

“Our first two Huntsville locations have been very well received, and we’re excited to open our third store on Governors Drive,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

“While this location is a slightly smaller footprint for our company, our team has worked hard to maximize every square inch of available space to ensure the design meets the needs of the area residents.”

The location is equipped with multiple departments and services, including an in-store bakery and deli; a hot food bar with café seating area and fireplace; Asian wok; fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; hickory wood smoker; pizza oven and fresh sushi.

It also offers full-service meat and seafood departments that offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef, and in-house butchers to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go beyond the traditional fare with a large selection of specialty, gourmet and vegan items.

The Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days a week, offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets and gift items. Curbside pick-up and home delivery are available for customers online. The store also includes a Food City pharmacy and Starbucks cafe offering an assortment of blended hot/cold coffees and beverages.

The new location also features several award-winning energy saving concepts, ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100 percent LED lighting.

“Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices,” Smith said.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 160 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama.

