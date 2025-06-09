Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Save A Lot is inviting customers to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card, equivalent to a year’s supply of Farmington bacon – an exclusive Save A Lot brand.

Customers are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes one of two ways – in the Save A Lot App or by mail-in entry – through June 21. One person will take home the bacon after a winner is randomly selected June 23.

“What better way to start the summer than with this mouth-watering offer of bacon for a year,” said Katie Kobus, VP of marketing at Save A Lot.

“Whether you’re frying it up for breakfast or adding it to your favorite recipes, the winner of this sweepstakes will ensure 2025 is the tastiest yet. And for those who don’t walk away with the bacon, Save A Lot always has your back with great deals on your favorite grocery items every day.”

For more information about the Win Bacon for a Year Sweepstakes, visit savealot.com/terms/bacon.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently-owned and -operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with about 720 stores in 30 states. Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy deeper savings compared to traditional grocery stores on high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables and other non-food items.

[RELATED: Save A Lot Shares 2024 Social Impact Report]





For More Save A Lot News, View Our Save A Lot News Page

More Save A Lot News