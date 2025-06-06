Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Whole Foods Market will open a new 53,400-square-foot store June 26 at 2910 Biscayne Boulevard in Midtown Miami.

The location will offer more than 500 products from some 130 Florida suppliers, curated with the help of Dustin Kennedy, forager for local and emerging brands at Whole Foods Market.

The store’s décor reflects the vibrancy of the community, with bold colors and elements of local flora and fauna throughout.

Other key features of the store include:

Sustainable seafood from Florida favorites like Greg Abrams Seafood, Cox’s Seafood Co. and Key’s Fisheries;

Full-service coffee bar featuring Cuban-style drinks, including Cubano, Cortadito and Café con Leche;

Fresh produce, including lychee and passion fruit from EcoRipe Tropicals;

Specialty cheese and artisan goods, such as mozzarella from Mozzarita and bars from 5150 Chocolate Co.;

Local grocery finds like FROPRO snack bars, 305 Squeezed juices and Radiate Kombucha;

Full-service meat counter with local beef from Adam’s Ranch Natural Beef;

More than 240 craft beers and 700-plus wines, including local brews from Green Bench Brewing, Prison Pals and Tripping Animals Brewing;

Bakery favorites and offerings from Zak the Baker and Bunnie Cakes;

Prepared foods with fresh pizza, sushi by Sushi Maki, hot bars and made-to-order sandwiches; and

Wellness and beauty products from local brands like Acure and RSP Nutrition.

Opening day perks:

Free coffee from Wells Coffee and breakfast treats from Zak the Baker;

First 300 customers get a custom tote and Secret Saver coupon (up to $100 in savings); and

Free gelato pops from Gelatys in the afternoon.

Whole Foods Market also will make a food donation to The Caring Place and support Urban Oasis Project and Lotus House, as part of its Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program.

All products meet Whole Foods Market’s Quality Standards, which ban hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 artificial ingredients. Beauty and body care must meet similarly strict guidelines.

Prime members receive exclusive discounts and can pay using Amazon One or the Whole Foods Market/Amazon app.

Learn more at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/midtownmiami.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market Daily Shop Opens In NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen]





For More Whole Foods News, View Our Whole Foods News Page

More Whole Foods News