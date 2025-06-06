Share via: LinkedIn

Two Arizona residents – a teen from Paradise Valley and an adult from Gilbert – have been named winners of Bashas’ 10th Annual “Donut Flavor Craze Contest,” celebrating National Doughnut Day June 6.

Miele K., 13, took top honors in the youth category with her Desert Campfire Smore doughnut creation – a Long John doughnut layered with chocolate icing, marshmallow crème drizzle, crushed graham crackers and mini marshmallows.

Elizabeth Bouck of Gilbert claimed the adult category win with her Donoli doughnut, featuring a frosted vanilla base filled with cinnamon cream cheese icing, sprinkled with crushed cannoli chips and chocolate chips, and finished with a chocolate drizzle.

Bouck took first place in last year’s youth category.

The two winning flavors will be available at Bashas’ bakery cases across Arizona beginning June 6. In celebration of National Doughnut Day, Bashas’ will donate 10 percent of all doughnut sales that day to The Salvation Army, honoring the organization’s World War I origins of serving sweet treats to soldiers.

Sweet Rewards

Both winners have been named Bashas’ Official Doughnut Ambassadors for 2025. They will each receive: one dozen free doughnut every month for a year and $500 worth of prizes, including a Bashas’ gift card.

Runner-up in the youth category is Audrey S., 13, from Tucson, who crafted the A Latte Sugar doughnut – a buttercream-filled doughnut topped with chocolate-coffee frosting, caramel drizzle and espresso ganache. In the adult category, Tempe’s Sheryl Keeme earned second place with The Salty White Turtle doughnut, a vanilla doughnut dipped in white ganache, caramel-drizzled and topped with pecans and sea salt. Both will receive $50 Bashas’ gift cards.

Honorable mentions include:

Youth Category: Creedence M. (Buckeye) – Island Kiss doughnut; Charlee Y. (Scottsdale) – The “Wicked” I doughnut of Bashas’; and Braxton B. (Queen Creek) – Chocolate Covered Pretzel doughnut.

Adult Category: Shaunna Serfin (Glendale) – Peach Cobbler Crunch doughnut; Janet Gunderson (Flagstaff) – Cookies and Milk for Santa doughnut; and Maya Gordon (Chandler) – Coco Mocha Monkey Banana doughnut.

Each honorable mention winner will receive a $20 Bashas’ gift card.

A panel of local celebrity judges helped select the most creative entries to feature in Bashas’ bakeries statewide.

About Bashas’ Family of Stores

Founded in 1932, Bashas’ Family of Stores, a division of The Raley’s Companies, operates more than 100 stores across Arizona, New Mexico and four Tribal Nations. Brands under its banner include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Bashas’ Diné. The grocer is recognized as one of Arizona’s largest employers and best places to work, contributing over $100 million to local communities.

