Aldi is reducing prices on 400-plus products – nearly 25 percent of its in-store selection – across more than 2,400 locations nationwide.

From fresh meats and organic produce to pantry essentials and summer treats, customers can expect discounts throughout the season.

“Our customers count on Aldi for the lowest prices of any national grocer, every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” said Jason Hart, CEO. “While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage.”

$100 million in summer grocery savings

This seasonal price drop on more than 400 items is expected to save shoppers a combined $100 million over the summer months, according to Aldi.

This initiative builds on the estimated $8.3 billion Aldi customers already save annually due to the grocer’s efficient and cost-conscious business model.

“Value isn’t a trend at Aldi. It’s been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago,” said Scott Patton, chief commercial officer. “This summer, we’re going further to deliver more of what sets us apart – great products at the lowest possible prices. With price drops on the season’s most-loved products in every aisle, we want to do what we can to help shoppers enjoy more of summer.”

About Aldi U.S.

Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. plans to open more than 225 new stores across the U.S. this year. It is a recognized leader in sustainability and social responsibility, offering customers shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery. For more information, visit aldi.us.

