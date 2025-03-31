Share via: LinkedIn

Sprouts Farmers Market has added eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with college athletes in women’s sports as a deeper commitment to its PowHERed by Sprouts program.

“Sprouts is on a mission to power women both on and off the field, fueling performance through nutrition and partnering with athletes who are changing the game in women’s sports,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts.

“We’re excited to welcome eight new incredible athletes to the Sprouts NIL roster, so together we can build a healthier and stronger future for all female athletes.”

The following eight female NIL athletes will share their personal Sprouts experiences, in-store visits and their favorite nutritious snacks and meals via social media content.

Hailey Hernandez, Diving (Austin, Texas) Hernandez is a three-time NCAA National runner-up, a five-time All-American and a five-time Big 12 Champion. She is also a three-time Big 12 Diver of the Year and is a two-time U.S. Senior National Champion.

Amari Whiting, Basketball (Stillwater, Oklahoma) Whiting led her team in assists and steals per game as a freshman — and in steals as a sophomore. She started all games as both a freshman and a sophomore.

Haleigh Bryant, Gymnastics (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Bryant is the 2024 Honda Sport Award Winner, the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion and a Scholastic All-American. She was also a 2024 All-American, the 2024 SEC gymnast of the year, 2024 SEC Champion and was named to the All-SEC team four times.

Zoe Summar, Swimming (Tempe, Arizona) Summar was the 2024 Big 12 Champion (Team), Big 12 Championship 200 IM runner-up and competed in three events at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Megan Grant, Softball (Los Angeles) Grant is a NFCA second-team All-American and a two-time All-Conference first-team. She has 99 RBIs, 65 runs scored and started in all 113 games played.

Mjracle Sheppard, Basketball (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Sheppard averages 4.1 points per game and 1.1 steals per game. She and her team finished third place in the 2024/25 SEC regular season.

Delaney DeMartino, Soccer (College Park, Maryland) DeMartino appeared in all 19 matches last season, scoring three goals (tied for most on the team), including a go-ahead goal.

Evie Minella, Field Hockey (Philadelphia) Minella appeared in 13 games as a freshman and was a first team All-American in high school.



Since 2022, Sprouts has helped the health and performance of more than 160 female athletes through NIL partnerships. Sprouts also plays a role in elevating women’s sports through its sponsorships of Arizona State University, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the Big 12 Conference, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

To learn more about PowHERed by Sprouts and hear from Konat, who recently spoke about the brand’s NIL strategy at the SXSW Conference, click here.

