Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

As part of its 2025 Innovation Showcase and Annual Shareholders Meeting, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) presented its Lou Fox Community Service Award and Store Manager of the Year Award, among other honors.

Walt Churchill of Walt Churchill’s Market in Ohio received the Lou Fox Community Service Award winner, while Store Manager of the Year went to Val Schlueter of the Homeland in Norman, Oklahoma.

AWG Lou Fox Community Service Award

The Lou Fox Community Service Award is given each year in honor of Fox, general manager and president of AWG from 1955-83. The recipient is an AWG member retailer who displays outstanding leadership and commitment to community and upholds the values of AWG.

Churchill is the chairman of the board of Walt Churchill’s Market. Churchill has shown a lifelong dedication to service, both in the grocery industry and his community, as well as his leadership in various civic and charitable organizations.

“Walt Churchill’s unwavering dedication to his community and the grocery industry exemplifies the spirit of the Lou Fox award,” said AWG President and CEO Dan Funk. “His lifelong commitment to service, leadership and philanthropy has made a profound impact, and we are honored to recognize his remarkable contributions.”

AWG Store Manager of the Year Award

The annual Store Manager of the Year Award goes to the store manager or director within the cooperative membership who best demonstrated excellence in leadership and extraordinary store operations.

“Val Schlueter embodies the dedication and community spirit that we value at AWG. His commitment to customer service and his ability to build strong relationships with both his team and the community make him a deserving recipient of the Store Manager of the Year award,” Funk said.

According to AWG, Schlueter’s journey from a bagger at Safeway to the general manager of a Homeland is a testament to his passion for retail and his dedication to his community.

Over the past 23 years, Schlueter has transformed his store into a destination for customers, not just for selection and service but for the personal connections he fosters with each visitor. His involvement with the University of Oklahoma and various community events highlights his commitment to making a positive impact.

“Val’s leadership and unwavering dedication to his community and team are truly inspiring,” said Tom Dahlen, CEO of HAC Inc., parent company of Homeland grocery stores.

“His ability to create a welcoming environment for customers and employees alike sets a high standard for all of us at HAC Inc. We are proud to have Val as part of our team and celebrate his well-deserved recognition as AWG Store Manager of the Year.”

Additional awards

AWG also announced the winners of 11 additional awards from each department:

AWG Brands – El Rancho Supermercado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, owned by Heritage Grocers Group;

Bakery – Pete’s Fresh Market in Wheaton, Illinois, owned by G.M. Warehouse;

Center Store – DFW Cash Saver in Dallas, Texas, owned by A&S Supermarkets;

Floral – Phelps Market in Mannford, Oklahoma, owned by Phelps IGA;

Food Service – Edwards Food Giant in North Little Rock, Arkansas, owned by GES;

Meat – Doc’s Country Mart in Bixby, Oklahoma, owned by Doc’s Food Stores;

Merchandising Event – World Fresh Market in Overland Park, Kansas, owned by Mercado LLC;

Omnichannel – Elden’s Fresh Food in Alexandria, Minnesota, owned by JTDM Alexandria Market;

Produce – Pruett’s Foods in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, owned by Pruett’s Food;

Seafood – World Fresh Market in Overland Park, Kansas, owned by Mercado LLC; and

Health, Beauty, Wellness; General Merchandise; Specialty Foods (HGS) – Rouses Market in Biloxi, Mississippi, owned by Rouse’s Enterprises.

[RELATED: AWG Reports Record Results, Other Milestones]

For More Associated Wholesale Grocers News, View Our Associated Wholesale Grocers News Page

More Associated Wholesale Grocers News