The Giant Co. has named Steve Allison as VP of center store merchandising, effective immediately.

Allison will report directly to Rebecca Lupfer, SVP and chief merchant for The Giant Co.

“With his years of merchandising experience, Steve brings a proven track record of building both strategic and mutually beneficial supplier relationships to best serve our customers’ needs,” Lupfer said.

“In his new role, Steve will leverage this expertise while continuing to drive the company’s omnichannel strategy and performance to deliver upon product value and freshness.”

Allison will lead center store merchandising, including non-foods (health, pet, baby and seasonal), frozen, dairy and center store, beer/wine and DSD, beverage, snacks and global flavors.

Allison joined The Giant Co. in 2018 and has held a variety of merchandising and commercial roles, including director of commercial planning, director of category management – meat and seafood and most recently served as director of category management – DSD and beer and wine.

Before his tenure with The Giant Co., Allison held several category management positions within Ahold Delhaize USA. Previously, he worked for Kings Supermarkets in various operations roles, including store manager.

About The Giant Company

The Giant Co. is a grocer with more than 35,000 employees, serving customers in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is known locally as Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies and fuel stations. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

