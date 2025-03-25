Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex’s economic and demographic boom has cultivated a $20 billion grocery industry, prompting grocers to innovate and drawing new retailers to the area.

However, it’s not merely growth; DFW is experiencing significant diversification. The influx of people from other states and countries brings a multitude of new tastes and expectations, creating an environment for niche grocers and specialized product lines. There also is a heightened demand for premium and organic products, as well as prepared meals and gourmet options.

Retailers in the region are adopting an omnichannel strategy, integrating online and offline experiences to meet the evolving needs of consumers. This includes enhanced online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup.

As is the case elsewhere in the country, personalized shopping experiences, driven by data analytics and loyalty programs, are becoming increasingly important.

Established giants such as H-E-B, Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart are bolstering their DFW presence. Costco has announced plans to open warehouse stores in Allen, Celina and Prosper.

Industry consultant Gary Huddleston of the Texas Retailers Association points to the construction of fulfillment centers by Kroger, Walmart and Amazon as further evidence of the region’s robust growth.

“The population boom in North Texas has pushed retailers here to up their game, whether that be opening new locations or offering sought-after services,” he said.

Huddleston went on to note that retailers are adapting to evolving consumer needs, with digital coupons and fuel-linked loyalty programs gaining prominence.

“Leaning into today’s technology, grocers in North Texas are reducing costs, providing more efficiencies and improving the checkout process,” he said.

DFW’s growing Asian and Hispanic populations have created a demand for specialized grocery stores that offer authentic ingredients and products. Retailers such as H Mart, a hybrid grocery store with Asian specialty items and a food hall, are capitalizing on this trend.

H Mart soon will open its first Fort Worth location – a 42,500-square-foot store that anchors a 50-acre mixed-use development – and adding an eighth Texas location in Dallas’ Koreatown neighborhood.

Kroger is in the process of adding an expanded selection of Asian products and themed decor to two Marketplace stores – one each in Collin and Denton counties.

Tom Thumb is expanding, anchoring the Harvest Town Center in Argyle with a 63,000-square-foot store slated for a spring 2026 opening.

According to Christy Lara, director of communication and public relations for Albertsons, the location was chosen due to high demand – the nearest store is at least a 20-minute drive away and two large residential communities are planned for the area.

In February, H-E-B said it would build a store in Denton, northwest of Dallas. Three months earlier, the retailer began construction on two other sites in the Metroplex – Murphy and the Mid-Cities area. Both are expected to open in 2026. They will join the other area stores H-E-B has opened in Allen, Alliance, Frisco, Mansfield, McKinney and Plano. Central Market, a division of H-E-B, has stores in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Southlake.

[RELATED: Led by Lone Star State, Southwestern U.S. Ripe For Grocers]