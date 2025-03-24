Share via: LinkedIn

KeHE Distributors Board of Directors member Karen Hung has been selected by Private Company Director magazine as a 2025 “Director to Watch.”

Hung was unanimously appointed to the KeHE board in 2020 after a nationwide search for candidates.

“This recognition is a testament to Karen’s extensive knowledge, exceptional track record and strategic leadership,” said Deb Conklin, KeHE president and CEO. “All of us at KeHE are extremely proud of Karen for receiving this recognition. It is well-deserved.”

Hung is an accomplished executive with enterprise strategy, business innovation and global marketing expertise.

Hung is the CEO and founder of Silver Rock Consulting, a global management consulting firm. Her experience spans many industries with a concentration in leading transformative work within the full spectrum of board vitality, marketing, innovative solutions and leadership alignment for the implementation of breakthrough strategies.

Prior to founding Silver Rock, Hung held executive leadership and consulting positions at Fortune 100 companies, including MetLife, Lands’ End, General Electric and Citigroup. She serves on several boards, including Ascension Healthcare-Wisconsin as board secretary, Rotary Club of Milwaukee as president, Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin as immediate past president and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as governance chair.

Hung holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and business from Washington University in St. Louis.

About KeHE

With more than 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE Distributors is the largest distributor of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.