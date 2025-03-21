Share via: LinkedIn

Festival Foods has recognized Johnston’s Bakery, Upshop, Molson Coors and PepsiCo Beverages North America as its 2024 Business Partners of the Year.

These four companies have shown a commitment to Festival’s values, while also working collaboratively to provide a best-in-class guest experience.

Johnston’s Bakery, a Wisconsin-based company, has partnered with Festival Foods for more than a decade. Not only does Johnston’s Bakery provide high-quality products, but the company also invests in hands-on training of Festival’s merchandising team, introducing new technology and equipment to support continuous improvement. Johnston’s Bakery’s transparency and collaborative approach make it a valuable partner for Festival Foods.

Upshop, a newer partner of Festival Foods, has played a significant role in streamlining operations and modernizing how Festival Foods delivers high-quality products to guests. Over the past two years, Upshop has helped simplify processes by adopting best practices and equipping employees with easy-to use tools, while also adapting and enhancing its software to meet the evolving needs of Festival’s associates and guests. These efforts resulted in improved inventory availability and reduced shrink.

“Johnston’s Bakery and Upshop each foster collaboration and engagement within our Festival team,” said Ken Wicker, SVP of fresh foods at Festival Foods. “Upshop’s partnership creates a win-win atmosphere where we work together as one cohesive unit, and Johnston’s Bakery can be counted on to help us grow and better meet guest demand.”

Molson Coors also has been a key contributor in strengthening Festival Foods’ marketing and merchandising efforts. Through new category expansions, Molson Coors has introduced new and current products that resonate with new and returning guests. Additionally, Molson Coors actively supports Festival’s community efforts, including its annual Grocers on the Green golf outing benefiting the Food for Neighbors program and the Festival Foods Turkey Trot.

Another partner, PepsiCo Beverages North America, has delivered creative promotions that drive sales while also supporting Festival Foods’ community efforts. Like Molson Coors, PepsiCo Beverages supports the Festival Foods Turkey Trot and continues to support the Festival Foods Fireworks, the Veterans Day give-back event and the seasonal brat stands benefiting the United Way, highlighting their dedication to creating and maintaining a meaningful impact.

“PepsiCo and Molson Coors are key business partners who have been instrumental in driving mutual growth and bringing innovation to our guests,” said Adam Whitney, Festival Foods’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “We rely on their support to deliver our vision of winning at grocery, benefiting our associates, our guests and our communities.”

Festival Foods congratulates Johnston’s Bakery, Upshop, Molson Coors and PepsiCo Beverages North America for their continued commitment, exceptional service and meaningful contributions. Their partnership continues to strengthen Festival’s mission of providing excellent service and giving back to the communities it serves.

