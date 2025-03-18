Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Topco Associates LLC recently held its Annual Membership Conference, where the co-operative honored several members who achieved significant sales and volume growth across Topco programs during 2024, while also introducing a new award that offers additional recognition.

“The membership experienced a record year in growth, not only through the performance of Topco and member own brands but in key areas and initiatives throughout the business,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda.

“There’s no shortage of excellence taking place across the membership, and it’s exciting to be able to honor and celebrate the organizations that provide a great example of participation and commitment with Topco.”

New in 2025, members who met or exceeded a notable threshold in purchases from the prior year were presented with the Chairman’s Circle Award. Inaugural winners included Associated Food Stores Inc., Hy-Vee Inc., K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., SpartanNash Co. and Stater Bros. Markets.

Growth awards and winners

Hy-Vee Inc. – Overall Highest Purchase Volume – In 2024, Hy-Vee led all members in overall purchase volume, which resulted in the grocer earning one of Topco’s highest awards. For a quarter-century, Hy-Vee has been an active participant on Topco’s board of directors, operations team, multiple member advisory committees and has supported key initiatives. The organization has demonstrated its commitment in center store, fresh, indirect spend and pharmacy programs.

K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. – Total Penetration – K-VA-T Food Stores and its strong 2024 performance secured the award for total penetration. The award recognizes the member that purchases the greatest percentage of their total overall goods and services through Topco. A member of Topco for 30 years, K-VA-T Food Stores grew its penetration with continued purchases and participation in the fresh and center store programs, utilizing Food Club, Simply Done, That’s Smart!, Crav’n Flavor, Full Circle Market, TopCare and Basket & Bushel brands in addition to several of their own brands, such as Terry’s, Kern’s and Food City. This member also continued to increase its Indirect Spend Program growth as it remodeled many of its stores, as well as opened several new ones.

Affiliated Foods Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Total Program – Affiliated Foods Inc. grew its purchases through strong participation across center store, fresh and value-add programs.

Big Y Foods Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Total Program – With a double-digit increase across combined programs – including impressive growth in produce with the expansion of Basket & Bushel, increased purchases in fresh beef and value add programs – Big Y Foods earned this award.

Schnuck Markets Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Center Store – Schnuck Markets Inc. earned this honor behind expanded participation in key center store areas, including dairy and bottled water.

Certco Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Center Store – Through a double-digit percentage growth – the highest percentage growth in the program – Certco’s support and incremental volume within Food Club, Crav’n Flavor, Full Circle Market and TopCare, led to it earning this award.

Associated Food Stores Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Fresh – Associated Food Stores had significant increased purchases in produce and fresh meat, leading to this honor.

Brookshire Grocery Co. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Fresh – A strong performance within meat and seafood, produce and floral – including a triple-digit increase in Basket & Bushel alone – led it to earning this award.

SpartanNash Co. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Value-Add – Its increased purchases and consistent support of the fuel, indirect spend and pharmacy programs drove this achievement for SpartanNash.

Weis Markets Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Value-Add – This member achieved growth with a strong performance within the pharmacy program, as well as year-over-year growth in indirect spend and fuel, which led to this honor.

Anniversaries

Topco also highlighted members celebrating milestone anniversaries with the cooperative.

They include:

Brookshire Holdings Inc. – 20 years

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. – 20 years

HyVee Inc. – 25 years

K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. – 30 years

Pueblo Inc. – 45 years

Meijer Inc. – 70 years

[RELATED: Topco Associates Shares Membership Updates]