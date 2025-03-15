Share via: LinkedIn

Utz Brands has introduced sour cream and onion flavor to its Mixed Minis Pretzel line.

The new flavor is inspired by the brand’s top-selling flavored potato chip and brings the taste to Utz’s bite-sized pretzels.

Utz’s Sour Cream and Onion Mixed Minis, available in 12-ounce pretzel packages, feature a blend of sour cream and onion flavors. The Utz Mixed Minis Pretzel line first launched in February 2024 and brings a twist to classic Utz Pretzels in the form of three bite-sized shapes: twists, rings and waffles.

Sour cream and onion joins two flavors in the line, including:

Garlic butter: seasoned pretzels covered with a combination of garlic and butter.

Mike’s Hot Honey: a balance of heat from Mike’s Hot Honey combined with the crunch of Utz pretzels.

“At Utz, we are always looking for ways to bring bold flavors to snack lovers,” said Stacey Schultz, SVP of marketing, Utz Quality Foods, a subsidiary of Utz Brands Inc. “By bringing one of our most beloved potato chip flavors into our Mixed Minis Pretzel line, we’re giving fans a whole new way to enjoy that irresistible taste and crunch they love.”

In addition to expanding the Mixed Minis line, Utz added Mini Twists Pretzels in a new 16-ounce size to its lineup. These bite-sized twists showcase Utz’s commitment to flavor, using family recipes to create flavorful snacks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a portfolio of snacks through its brands, including Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Zapp’s and Boulder Canyon. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve its customer base.