Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

San Bernardino, California-based Archer, formerly known as Country Archer Provisions, has introduced a new brand identity that will help increase recognition for the meat snack brand.

The transformation includes a streamlined name, new logo and refreshed packaging that aims to build awareness and consumer engagement for Archer.

As the fifth-largest meat snack brand in the U.S., Archer’s growth is transforming the category. The brand’s 90 percent year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category’s 5.8 percent growth.

With the brand’s performance to date and the overall category trajectory, the rebrand comes at a pivotal moment and is an opportunity for Archer to differentiate and assert its category leadership. Archer’s new look was informed by two years of rigorous category and in-depth consumer research. These insights led to a refined brand positioning that aligns with current consumer needs and preferences.

“With the increased demand for high-protein snacks, this rebrand is a crucial step that will enable us to elevate our brand presence in a competitive market, stand out on the shelf and build broader brand awareness,” said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer.

“Our distinctive new branding and packaging will help us achieve those goals and reinforce our commitment to high-quality premium snacks made from real ingredients.”

Founded in 1977 as a small roadside jerky stand and acquired by Eugene and Susan Kang in 2011, Archer has grown to be a major player in the meat snack industry, with more than 30 SKUs and distribution in more than 30,000 retailers nationwide.

[RELATED: Country Archer Launches Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages]

Looking ahead at 2025, the company is poised to achieve a pivotal milestone: surpassing $300 million in annual revenue. This growth will be fueled by key initiatives aimed at expanding distribution, launching new product offerings, acquiring new households and increasing buyer loyalty.

Archer’s new visual identity features a distinctive logotype, bold graphics and an orange, navy blue and cream color palette that will make the brand easily identifiable among a sea of black and red packaging. Clean lines, vibrant colors and clear flavor names ensure that consumers can quickly find and choose their favorite Archer products. Key product details and nutrition claims will remain prominent and consistent.

To establish a consistent brand identity across all touchpoints, Archer’s website and social media channels will berevamped to align with the new brand look. Infused with bright colors and engaging copy, the updated online presence highlights the brand’s commitment to all-natural, grass-fed proteins, premium ingredients and culinary-inspired flavors.

Building on the momentum from the rebrand, Archer will launch its first national awareness campaign in Q3 2025. This campaign will use the new brand identity in advertising across multiple channels.

The new Archer branding debuted at the Natural Products Expo West Show. The new packaging will begin rolling out to retailers in July and will be available nationwide by September.