Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has named Jerry Hagedorn, EVP for Barry Callebaut, as chair of the NCA Board of Trustees for a two-year term. Hagedorn most recently served as vice chair and will take over for departing NCA Board Chair Tony Jacobs, president of Bazooka Candy Brands.

“As the confectionery industry faces unprecedented challenges and unique opportunities, Jerry Hagedorn’s proven steady leadership will be an enormous asset to our dynamic and diverse membership,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “He is an innovative thinker and a tremendous advocate with decades of industry experience, and he is a great fit to lead the way forward into our next chapter.”

Hagedorn said he is honored to step into the role as this time, noting that “the $48 billion confectionery industry is a vital force in the American economy. Consumers consistently turn to their favorite chocolate, candy, gum and mints to enhance special moments. I look forward to working together with the NCA membership and staff to advocate for our great industry.”

Hagedorn previously served as the association’s vice chair and led NCA’s Chocolate Council. His career in the industry spans over three decades, having spent 14 years at Brach’s Confections before joining Barry Callebaut in 2006. He was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2019.

NCA also announced several appointments to its Board of Trustees. Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze’s Candy Company, will become vice chair of the NCA Board, and Ed Schultz, president of Hawaiian Host Group, will succeed Marty Palmer, president and CEO of Palmer Candy Co., as treasurer.

Eight industry representatives will join the Board, including:

Tess Albanese, Albanese Confectionery Group;

Len Caric, Howe Company;

Lou DiMarco, Hilco Sweets;

Enrique Grajeda, Mount Franklin Foods;

Jack Jensen, Clasen Quality Chocolate;

Patrick Murnane, Murnane Companies;

Rachel Sweet, Sweet Candy Co.; and

Jean Thompson, Seattle Chocolate Co.

[RELATED: NCA Report: Confectionery Sales Break Records, Surpass $54B]

About the NCA

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle.